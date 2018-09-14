202
Home » Virginia » Newspaper chain recognizes union…

Newspaper chain recognizes union at 2 Virginia dailies

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 10:07 pm 09/14/2018 10:07pm
2 Shares

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Union organizers at two Virginia newspapers say they have won voluntary recognition of their union from management.

The two papers, The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk and the Daily Press in Newport News, are owned by Chicago-based Tronc Inc.

The union, known as the Tidewater Media Guild, represents more than 100 journalists at those papers as well as The Virginia Gazette and Tidewater Review.

Workers organized after Tronc acquired the Norfolk paper earlier this year, raising concerns about consolidation efforts and potential layoffs.

Guild officials say more than 83 percent of eligible newsroom employees signed cards authorizing the union.

In a statement, Tronc said it “looks forward to a productive bargaining process with union leadership.”

Before Friday’s announcement, management had indicated it would insist on a formal election to recognize the guild.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News The Daily Press the virginian-pilot union Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500