Navy ships, aircraft returning to Hampton Roads

By The Associated Press September 15, 2018 12:53 pm 09/15/2018 12:53pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dozens of U.S. Navy ships and more than 100 aircraft are returning to Hampton Roads after leaving earlier this week as Hurricane Florence approached the East Coast.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the ships and aircraft will return to the area beginning Saturday.

The Navy said the USS Kearsarge and USS Arlington will remain at sea to provide disaster assistance, if requested.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

florence hurricane florence Local News Virginia Weather News
