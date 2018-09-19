202
Navy: Sailor was struck by propeller on carrier flight deck

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 2:39 pm 09/19/2018 02:39pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says a sailor who died aboard an aircraft carrier was struck by the turning propeller of a plane.

The Navy said in a statement on Wednesday that Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak had just secured an E-2C Hawkeye radar plane to the flight deck. Naglak’s death occurred Monday aboard the USS George H. W. Bush while it was out to sea.

The Navy said the incident remains under investigation and that his death has been a heartbreaking experience for those on board the carrier.

The 21-year-old enlisted in the Navy in his home state of New Jersey in April 2017. Four months later he had completed his training in Pensacola, Florida, and reported to the ship

The ship remains at sea, and flight operations have resumed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

