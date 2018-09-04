202
Home » Virginia » NASA to test parachute…

NASA to test parachute system in Va. for landing spacecraft on Mars

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 11:22 am 09/04/2018 11:22am
Share

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — A parachute system that’s designed to land spacecraft on Mars will be tested this week off Virginia’s coast.

Friday’s scheduled launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore will be the third test of the parachute system.

NASA said in a press release that the system is designed for spacecraft descending onto the Red Planet from supersonic speeds.

A similar parachute was used in 2012 to land NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory. The agency is hoping to make improvements to the system with the tests in Virginia.

The rocket carrying the parachute system is expected to reach an altitude of 32 miles (51.5 kilometers). It is expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles from Wallops Island.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500