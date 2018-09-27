202
Mayor fights railway’s possible move to Georgia capital

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 3:45 am 09/27/2018 03:45am
In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, a Norfolk Southern coal train running through Kermit, WV. While the major railroads operating in West Virginia have shed personnel and idled equipment in the coal industry's recent downturn, the railroads still operate across much of the state. (AP Photo/Michael Virtanen)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The mayor of a Virginia city is arguing against the possible relocation of Norfolk Southern’s headquarters from his city to Atlanta, Georgia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander met with Southern chairman, president and CEO James Squires to argue the company is better off staying put.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the chief operating officer of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Bert Brantley, has confirmed the company is scouting Atlanta for a new headquarters.

Alexander says he won’t be offering any incentives from the state or city at this point. But he says he can present Squires with an option that would allow the company to centralize and consolidate its operations and talent in Norfolk.

