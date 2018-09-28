202
Home » Virginia » Man sentenced to 17…

Man sentenced to 17 years in prison in teen’s shooting death

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 4:02 pm 09/28/2018 04:02pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing a 16-year-old, but authorities are still unsure why he shot him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a Colonial Heights Circuit Court judge found 23-year-old Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 24 shooting of Ian Noah Butler. Stephenson was sentenced in accordance with an agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Stephenson entered a deal in which he pleaded not guilty but agreed to allow prosecutors to summarize evidence against him without any rebuttal.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins says it’s the first time he’s done such a deal. Collins says there was no known disagreement between Stephenson and Butler.

Butler’s mother Sherrie Phillips says their family agreed to the sentence because they wanted it to be finished.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500