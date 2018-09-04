Last resident leaves institution for disabled in Virginia

Another of Virginia's institutions for housing developmentally and intellectually disabled people has closed under an agreement to transition residents to community settings.

Maria Reppas is a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Reppas says the last resident moved out of the Southwestern Virginia Training Center on Aug. 21.

It’s the third center to close under a settlement reached in 2012 with the Department of Justice. A DOJ investigation determined Virginia violated federal law by needlessly warehousing people in institutions instead of providing community-based services. A fourth institution is slated to close, while a fifth is to remain open.

Some lawmakers and residents’ families fought to keep the centers, arguing certain needs can’t be met outside of the hospital-like settings.

But others say community settings provide a better quality of life.

