Last resident leaves institution for disabled in Virginia

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 1:53 pm 09/04/2018 01:53pm
This March 7, 2016 photo provided by Good Neighbor shows one of the Good Neighbor homes in Richmond, Va. Southwestern Virginia Training Center, another of Virginia's institutions established decades ago for housing developmentally and intellectually disabled people has effectively closed under a settlement agreement with the federal government. The Good Neighbor company has placed some of the residents of the center in a few of their facilities. (Keilan Creech/Good Neighbor via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Another of Virginia’s institutions for housing developmentally and intellectually disabled people has closed under an agreement to transition residents to community settings.

Maria Reppas is a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Reppas says the last resident moved out of the Southwestern Virginia Training Center on Aug. 21.

It’s the third center to close under a settlement reached in 2012 with the Department of Justice. A DOJ investigation determined Virginia violated federal law by needlessly warehousing people in institutions instead of providing community-based services. A fourth institution is slated to close, while a fifth is to remain open.

Some lawmakers and residents’ families fought to keep the centers, arguing certain needs can’t be met outside of the hospital-like settings.

But others say community settings provide a better quality of life.

Topics:
disabled Local News Virginia Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
