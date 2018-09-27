202
Home » Virginia » Judge upholds Virginia councilman's conviction

Judge upholds Virginia councilman’s conviction

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 6:27 pm 09/27/2018 06:27pm
Share

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city councilman found guilty by a jury of three counts of felony forgery for falsifying a contractor’s signature on financial documents has had his conviction upheld.

News outlets report an effort to save Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker from the conviction failed Wednesday, with a judge rejecting a request to set aside a jury’s verdict and imposing $7,500 in fines. The jury had recommended he pay the fine and serve no jail time.

The councilman’s attorneys say a delay in the courthouse paperwork means Whitaker isn’t a convicted felon just yet. Whitaker says he plans to keep serving on the council and seeking another term in office until his lawyers tell him otherwise. State law says a convicted felon can’t run for office. The election is Nov. 6.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
forgery Local News mark whitaker portsmouth Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500