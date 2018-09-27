202
‘Hurricane Cowboys’ rescue animals abandoned during Florence

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 7:39 am 09/27/2018 07:39am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A team of people led by a Virginia man called the “Hurricane Cowboy” is working to rescue animals in the Carolinas abandoned during Hurricane Florence.

Patrick McKann is a horse trainer and former bull rider, rodeo cowboy and jockey. He earned his moniker last year when providing aid in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

McKann tells The State his team has rescued horses, donkeys, chickens, dogs and cats so far, while also providing emergency transportation for people.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that the team worked briefly in Pender County, North Carolina and is now working their way through devastated areas of South Carolina.

The 42-year-old McKann says the team has spent the last few days in Conway, where he says the water was steadily rising.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Animals & Pets florence Hurricane Cowboy Living News Local News National News north carolina Virginia
