Guardsman who took armored vehicle in Va. competent to stand trial

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 12:49 pm 09/29/2018 12:49pm
In this June 5, 2018 photo, emergency personnel surround a National Guard military vehicle stolen from Fort Pickett, Nottoway County, Va. Police in Virginia said they arrested a soldier who stole the armored personnel carrier after chasing him for more than 60 miles. (Grace Hollars/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An Army National Guard officer accused of stealing an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia base and leading police on a more than 60-mile (100-kilometer) chase has been deemed competent to stand trial.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 30-year-old Joshua Phillip Yabut appeared in court Friday, where his attorney and a prosecutor reached a deal that dismisses charges of driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Yabut will still face a charge of felony eluding police.

He also faces a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle in Nottoway County, where the incident began. Authorities have said Yabut was participating in a training exercise when he drove away from Fort Pickett.

The newspaper reports he was found competent after a 2 ½-month evaluation at a mental hospital.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

