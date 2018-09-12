202
Home » Virginia » Governor's car show postponed…

Governor’s car show postponed because of hurricane

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 4:56 am 09/12/2018 04:56am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s planned classic car show is postponed because of Hurricane Florence.

State officials said the show planned for Saturday was rescheduled to Sept. 29.

Northam is a car buff who owns a 1953 Oldsmobile and a 1971 Corvette.

He helped organize a planned car show on Capital Square that will feature classic cars from around the state.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
cars Local News ralph northam Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500