Governor: Virginia could lead nation on offshore wind power

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 6:05 pm 09/21/2018 06:05pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says his state is well positioned to lead the development of the nation’s offshore wind industry.

The Democrat spoke Friday in Norfolk at a conference sponsored by industry members and Virginia’s Sierra Club chapter.

Dominion Energy and the Danish firm Orsted already plan to install two turbines 27 miles off the coast for a pilot project. But Northam said Virginia has the capacity for offshore turbines to generate power for 500,000 homes.

Northam cited Virginia’s location and deep expertise in shipbuilding and other trades as reasons why it could also support manufacturing. He added that 14,000 jobs could ultimately support the industry in Virginia.

Northam said Virginia “has a clear opportunity to act as a change agent in driving the development of U.S. offshore wind.”

