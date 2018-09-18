202
Florence likely to impact school calendars in Virginia

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 4:31 am 09/18/2018 04:31am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Hurricane Florence could impact the academic calendar for schools in coastal Virginia. Hurricane season is far from over. Then comes winter.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reported Monday that state officials are urging schools to try to make up for time lost from canceled classes. Some school systems canceled class for as many as four days last week.

State law requires schools to hold 180 teaching days or 990 hours. But they can apply to the state for waivers in cases of weather emergencies.

Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, James Lane, reminded school systems on Friday that they should try to make up lost time before requesting a waiver.

Schools usually build extra time into their calendars. For example, Suffolk has scheduled enough additional hours to make up nine missed days.

Education News florence hurricane florence hurricanes Local News Virginia
