Facebook to expand data center in Richmond area

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 3:04 pm 09/26/2018 03:04pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facebook says it plans to build an even bigger data center in the Richmond area than previously planned.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the social media company is set spend an additional $750 million and build three new 500,000 square-foot buildings in Henrico County.

Facebook announced last year that it had picked Henrico for a massive new data center. The company says there will be 200 new jobs at the site when the entire project is completed.

Officials said last year that Facebook would be eligible for about a one-time $21.5 million state tax break. Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said no new state incentives are being offered as part of Facebook’s latest announcement.

Virginia is a top global market for data centers.

Topics:
Local News Social Media News Tech News Virginia
