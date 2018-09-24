202
Ex-Virginia Tech student’s gun arrest case dismissed

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 8:07 pm 09/24/2018 08:07pm
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A case against a former Virginia Tech student accused of illegally possessing an assault weapon has been tossed out.

News outlets report a judge dismissed Yunsong Zhao’s case, citing a lack of evidence presented by prosecutors. Defense attorneys had filed a motion to dismiss Monday.

The Chinese national had been accused of equipping an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine at a shooting range. Virginia prohibits non-citizens from having guns with magazines holding more than 20 rounds.

An undercover detective said he saw Zhao shooting a 30-round magazine but couldn’t get video or call backup before Zhao left. A salesman also said he sold Zhao a 30-round magazine, but couldn’t produce a receipt.

Zhao remains in immigration custody and has a hearing set for Thursday.

