202
Home » Virginia » Ex-Virginia governor headed to…

Ex-Virginia governor headed to Iowa to boost local Democrats

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 9:31 am 09/16/2018 09:31am
Share
In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe gestures as he addresses a joint session of the the 2018 session in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McAuliffe told a national television audience he’d knock President Donald Trump to the floor if the president ever tried to intimidate him. During an interview Thursday, Jan. 11 on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Chris Matthews asked McAuliffe how he would respond if Trump tried to intimidate him during a debate by hovering over him, as he did in a 2016 debate with Hillary Clinton, a close friend of McAuliffe’s. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is going to Iowa this week to try to get fellow Democrats fired up ahead of November’s elections.

The Washington Post reports that McAuliffe plans to visit Des Moines on Tuesday.

In a written statement, McAuliffe said Democrats can’t afford “to sit on the sidelines when the heart and soul of our country is on the line.”

Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, could play an important role for Democrats as they try to win back Midwestern states that helped Donald Trump win the White House in 2016.

The state has two highly competitive Congressional races and a governor’s race that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates a “toss-up.”

McAuliffe, who left office in January, has been mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
elections Local News terry mcauliffe US Politics News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500