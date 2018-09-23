202
Ex-member of fighting ring now training as K-9 officer

By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 2:24 pm 09/23/2018 02:24pm
HONAKER, Va. (AP) — A three-year-old dog named Dallas has become one of the first pit bulls ever rescued from a fighting ring to train as a police K-9.

Dallas is currently undergoing six weeks of training to sniff out narcotics and is expected to join the force in southwest Virginia town of Honaker next month.

The Washington Post reports that in 2015, police and agents from the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized Dallas and 30 other pit bulls from a compound there.

Police Chief Brandon Cassell said Honaker had long wanted a K-9 narcotics officer, but the town of 1,500 couldn’t afford the $10,000-plus needed to get a highly trained dog.

A Canadian rescue group covered the training costs and donated Dallas to the police department.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
Animals & Pets k-9 officer Living News Local News pit bull police dog rescue Virginia
