Developers say Mountain Valley Pipeline to now cost $4.6B

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 1:19 am 09/26/2018 01:19am
In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo, a section of downed trees sits atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Developers of a natural gas pipeline set to run through West Virginia and Virginia say the project’s cost has risen from $3.7 billion to $4.6 billion.

The Roanoke Times reports Mountain Valley Pipeline developers released the revised cost estimate Monday.

A Mountain Valley statement says about half of the increase is due to a construction lull last month. That pause was due a federal appeals court invalidating two permits and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordering work halted.

Mountain Valley says the remaining cost increase is due to “extraordinary rainfall events,” hurricane prep and “unanticipated construction costs overruns.”

The project has been in the works since 2014 when Mountain Valley estimated its cost at $3 to $3.5 billion. It hopes to finish the project by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Topics:
Local News Mountain Valley Pipeline Mountain Valley Pipeline Project National News Virginia west virginia
