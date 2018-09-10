Defense attorney struggles to review video evidence

A Virginia defense attorney is struggling to view video footage he hopes will clear his client because he hasn't been able to open the file on a thumb drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia defense attorney is struggling to view video footage he hopes will clear his client because he hasn’t been able to open the file on a thumb drive.

The Virginian-Pilot reports attorney Kurt Gilchrist was granted $1,000 in court Thursday to hire a “technology firm” in northern Virginia to open the files. Gilchrist says he’s already been to one computer repair shop that said it couldn’t help him. He’s not saying where he got the video.

Gilchrist is the court-appointed defense attorney for Latisha Warren, who is charged with first-degree murder for the August death of her boyfriend 40-year-old Darnell Phillips.

Prosecutors say she fatally stabbed Phillips during an argument. The government’s case is largely based on eyewitness testimony.

Warren plans to argue it was self-defense.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

