202
Home » Virginia » Defense attorney struggles to…

Defense attorney struggles to review video evidence

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 8:32 am 09/10/2018 08:32am
Share

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia defense attorney is struggling to view video footage he hopes will clear his client because he hasn’t been able to open the file on a thumb drive.

The Virginian-Pilot reports attorney Kurt Gilchrist was granted $1,000 in court Thursday to hire a “technology firm” in northern Virginia to open the files. Gilchrist says he’s already been to one computer repair shop that said it couldn’t help him. He’s not saying where he got the video.

Gilchrist is the court-appointed defense attorney for Latisha Warren, who is charged with first-degree murder for the August death of her boyfriend 40-year-old Darnell Phillips.

Prosecutors say she fatally stabbed Phillips during an argument. The government’s case is largely based on eyewitness testimony.

Warren plans to argue it was self-defense.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
kurt gilchrist Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500