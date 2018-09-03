202
Home » Virginia » Brother charged after Va.…

Brother charged after Va. woman’s body found in pool

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 1:35 pm 09/03/2018 01:35pm
3 Shares

WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a man was charged with murder after his sister was found dead in an inflatable pool.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying that deputies found the woman dead in the inflatable pool Saturday on the rear deck of a home.

Deputies determined that there had been a physical altercation at the home, where the woman lived. Another relative found her dead and called 911.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was 53-year-old Angie A. Walls of Warrenton. The cause of death is being investigated through a pending autopsy.

The news release said detectives charged her brother 51-year-old Ashton Dunlap Berry with first degree murder. He was being held without bond.

The public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message left over the holiday weekend asking if one of its lawyers would represent Berry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
fauquier county Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500