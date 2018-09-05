202
5 overdose deaths in 3 days prompt police to search for link

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 1:16 am 09/12/2018 01:16am
CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. (AP) — Virginia police are searching for a link between five overdose deaths that happened over three days in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield police Maj. Frank Carpenter tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the department is investigating to see if there’s a “direct correlation to the source” of the drug. He says this is the highest number of deaths by apparent drug overdoses that the county has ever seen over three days.

Carpenter says the weekend deaths appear to be from opioid overdoses and that heroin seems to have been involved in each case. He says toxicology test results are pending. Carpenter says Henrico County and Richmond authorities did not report an increase in overdoses over the weekend.

Chesterfield police this year have responded to 167 apparent opioid overdoses, 26 of which were fatal.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

