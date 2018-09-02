202
2 Virginia teens arrested in separate school threats

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 5:18 pm 09/22/2018 05:18pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia teens have been arrested for allegedly making separate threats against schools.

Police said a 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with posting a threatening note about a Norfolk middle school on social media Monday. The boy was charged with threatening bodily harm. Police said he was released to his parents.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Twitter post threatened to “shoot up” Rosemont Middle School and “burn it to the ground.”

In a separate incident, a high school student in Virginia Beach was arrested Friday after classmates overheard him allegedly making threatening comments toward Landstown High School.

Principal Cheryl Askew wrote in a note to parents that police were contacted after three students reported the threat.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

