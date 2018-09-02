2 men, teen arrested in fatal shooting of Virginia man

Virginia police say they've arrested two men and a 16-year-old girl involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Richmond man.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia police say they’ve arrested two men and a 16-year-old girl involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Richmond man.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 21-year-old Antwoine J. Durham, 24-year-old Darrell A. Wilson Jr. and the 16-year-old were charged this week with first-degree murder. Authorities haven’t released the girl’s name.

Chesterfield police say the three are involved in the April death of Breland O. Poole. Poole was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex and pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the teen, Durham and Wilson know each other. No motive has been released.

It’s unclear if the teen, Durham or Wilson have a lawyer who can comment.

