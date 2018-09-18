202
Home » Virginia » 18-year-old man dies in…

18-year-old man dies in Lynchburg shooting

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 5:35 pm 09/16/2018 05:35pm
Share

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has died after being shot in Lynchburg.

Officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of a malicious wounding. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, police found a man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Keshawn Lamont Dickerson of Lynchburg.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the shooting to contact them.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime fatal shooting Keshawn Lamont Dickerson Local News lynchburg shooting Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500