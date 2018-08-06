202
Woman claims Penney’s hair coloring burned her, seeks $4.5M

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 2:57 pm 08/06/2018 02:57pm
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is suing J.C. Penney over scalp burns she claimed she received while getting her hair colored last year. She wants $4.5 million.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Giselle Steinhausen filed her suit in federal court. The department store is located in a mall in Chesapeake, which is near Virginia’s coast.

The suit claims that a bleaching agent was improperly applied for an “extended period of time.” It also alleges that employees then administered additional treatments to correct their mistake.

Steinhausen claims she suffered “extensive damage” including “hair loss and scalp burns.”

J.C. Penney has denied wrongdoing in court filings. Defense attorneys plan to argue that Steinhausen’s own negligence contributed to her injuries and that she assumed some risk when she got the hair treatment.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

