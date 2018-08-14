202
Virginia woman indicted in death of infant son

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 10:24 pm 08/14/2018 10:24pm
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been indicted in the death of her nearly 2-month-old son.

The Amherst New Era-Progress reports a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Maegan Elaine Collier Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse causing serious injuries. Collier was arrested in April following the March death of her son, Kolton.

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Thompson testified earlier this year that he responded to a report of an unresponsive infant March 6. Kolton was declared dead soon after. An assistant chief medical examiner in Roanoke, Sarah Ohanessian, performed Kolton’s autopsy. She has said Kolton was chronically malnourished and dehydrated. Prosecutors say Collier has tested positive for methamphetamine use.

Collier is set to be in court again on Aug. 31. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Topics:
crime Local News Maegan Elaine Collier Virginia
