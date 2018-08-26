Virginia woman charged after brother injured, mother killed

Richmond police say a woman is in custody after a stabbing that left her mother dead and her brother injured.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say a woman is in custody after a stabbing that left her mother dead and her brother injured.

The police department said in a statement that officers were called to a “domestic incident” around 6 a.m. Sunday at a home on Richmond’s south side.

The statement says officers found the body of 78-year-old Shirley Washington with apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her adult son was also at the home and had an apparent stab wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Police say 59-year-old Janice Tyler, Washington’s daughter, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding in the assault on her brother. Charges related to the homicide are pending.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Tyler had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

