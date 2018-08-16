202
Virginia town considers privatizing trash collection

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 12:37 am 08/16/2018 12:37am
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A town in Virginia is considering whether to outsource its trash collection to a private company.

The Roanoke Times reports that Christiansburg is seeking bids from private companies to collect garbage. The town has handled trash collection for at least five decades and has eight people on staff. It has budgeted about $1.7 million for trash service.

Councilman Henry Showalter said the town is seeking bids to see if privatizing the trash service makes fiscal sense. Christiansburg recently launched curbside recycling through a private firm. The town charges $22 a month for trash and recycling collection.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Topics:
christiansburg garbage collection Henry Showalter Local News municipal services privitization Roanoke Times trash Virginia
500