202
Home » Virginia » Virginia is a step…

Virginia is a step closer to launching offshore wind project

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 2:37 pm 08/03/2018 02:37pm
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia has moved one step closer to launching its first offshore wind project.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Dominion Energy has filed for approval from the State Corporation Commission to erect two wind turbines.

The initial demonstration project would stand about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. If approved, electricity would begin to flow in 2020.

The power company has teamed up with Orsted, a Denmark-based energy firm.

Speaking in Norfolk, Northam said the pilot project would provide critical information that would allow the industry to expand. The offshore wind industry would be operating in waters that are also used by the military and for commercial and recreational purposes.

Dominion said it’s funding the $300 million project with no added costs to taxpayers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500