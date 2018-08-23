202
Home » Virginia » Virginia forensic lab sees…

Virginia forensic lab sees more drug cases, creating backlog

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 7:46 am 08/23/2018 07:46am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The director of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science says the growing number, complexity and safety requirements of drug cases submitted for testing has created a substantial backlog.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Linda Jackson asked the Virginia Forensic Science Board for more resources Wednesday, sharing figures on the rise of drug case submissions and the growing length of time to complete testing in a case.

Jackson says the law enforcement submitted 33,504 cases last year, up from 27,553 in 2015. Over that same period, the backlog grew from 3,924 to 10,625 cases.

Jackson says hiring is underway for six new positions, but the department needs six more controlled substance scientists. She also recommended outsourcing the work to a qualified lab as a temporary measure.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500