Virginia deputies fatally shoot armed, ‘threatening’ man

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 3:15 pm 08/25/2018 03:15pm
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia sheriff’s office says deputies fatally shot an armed man after he ignored commands and approached them “in a threatening manner.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a 911 call about a “disturbed individual” at a home in the Christiansburg area Saturday morning.

The news release says the deputies encountered an 18-year-old male who produced a firearm, ignored commands to stop and continued moving toward the deputies “in a threatening manner.”

The sheriff’s office says the deputies shot the man, then summoned rescue personnel and rendered first aid. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital at 9:45 a.m.

The deputies were unharmed. They were not immediately identified, nor was the suspect.

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting.

No further details were immediately released.

