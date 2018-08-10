Virginia AG fights law firm over redistricting lawsuit fees

Herring's office said in a Thursday court filing that Perkins Coie is seeking a "genuinely astounding fee award" after winning a June ruling.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring’s office is disputing a $4 million request for legal fees from a private law firm that recently won a redistricting case.

Herring’s office said in a Thursday court filing that Perkins Coie is seeking a “genuinely astounding fee award” after winning a June ruling. The case accused lawmakers of illegally packing black voters into certain legislative districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

Republicans are appealing the ruling, and Herring argues that the question of legal fees should be decided later. Herring’s office also said Coie’s request should be significantly lower when it is decided.

Herring, a Democrat, hired the firm to help him in a 2013 recount battle. His political committee has paid the firm more than $500,000.

