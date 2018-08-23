202
Urgent care clinic to open at Virginia truck stop

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 12:27 am 08/23/2018 12:27am
RAPHINE, Va. (AP) — An urgent care clinic is set to open next year at a travel center off Interstate 81, partly intended to serve truck drivers passing through.

The Roanoke Times reports Carilion Clinic announced Wednesday that it will lease much of an 8,300-square-foot building being constructed by the truck stop in Raphine, a small community between Staunton and Lexington.

Bobby Berkstressor is the owner of White’s Travel Center. He said in a press release that the center serves nearly 2 million visitors a year and that the clinic will provide many truck drivers access to care without disrupting their schedules.

According to the newspaper, construction began in July and is expected to be completed early next year.

Topics:
carilion clinic Local News truck stop Virginia
