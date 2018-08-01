202
UMaine football player’s death still undetermined

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 4:23 pm 08/01/2018 04:23pm
ORONO, Maine (AP) — The cause of death is still undetermined for a University of Maine football player who collapsed during a preseason workout on campus.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta says they have completed an autopsy on 18-year-old Darius Minor, and the case is pending further studies.

Officials say a doctor has ordered additional lab testing, and it may take up to two weeks to determine a cause.

Minor, a political science major from Locust Grove, Virginia, was one of 17 first-year student-athletes participating in the workout when he died July 24.

His funeral will be held Wednesday in Virginia.

The university football team also begins training camp Wednesday, and the head athletic trainer says counselors will be made available.

