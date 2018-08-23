202
TSA: Loaded gun found in Alabama man’s luggage at DC airport

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 10:00 pm 08/23/2018 10:00pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say they found a loaded gun in an Alabama man’s luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The Washington Post reports airport police say Transportation Security Administration officers found the gun Wednesday inside 27-year-old Neal Mock’s carry-on bag.

The .40-caliber handgun loaded with 10 rounds was confiscated and Mock, of Florala, Alabama, was charged with a state weapons violation. This is the 12th gun found at the airport this year.

TSA officials say roughly 80 percent of the guns caught at airport checkpoints are loaded.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
dulles loaded gun Local News Travel News tsa Virginia
