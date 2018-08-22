202
‘Top Gun’ sequel filming on Norfolk-based carrier, Navy says

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 5:25 am 08/22/2018 05:25am
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film “Top Gun.” The actor on Thursday, May 31, 2018, tweeted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a flight suit, looking at a fighter jet. The photo includes the phrase “feel the need” In the original movie, Cruise’s character talks about how he feels the need for speed. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun” is filming this week aboard a Norfolk-based aircraft carrier.

Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Cmdr. Dave Hecht tells The Virginian-Pilot a 15-person crew from Paramount Pictures and Bruckheimer Films went aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln Sunday. Hecht says the crew will remain through Saturday.

Hecht says no actors are aboard and the crew is shooting footage of air operations on the flight deck, including landings and takeoffs.

A publicist with Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Television declined to provide the newspaper any details about the production.

The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

500