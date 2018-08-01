202
Speaker sets date in House special election

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 10:18 am 08/01/2018 10:18am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — House Speaker Kirk Cox has set a November date for a special election for a vacant state House seat.

Cox announced Wednesday that the election to fill the spot in the Roanoke-area district will be held Nov. 6. That’s the same date as congressional elections.

Republican Del. Greg Habeeb recently announced his decision to resign at the end of this month.

His departure could imperil the GOP’s slim 51-49 majority in the House, but the district leans heavily Republican. President Donald Trump won the district by 30 percentage points.

Political parties have until Aug. 17 to nominate candidates.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
