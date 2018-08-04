202
Home » Virginia » Evacuation lifted as water…

Evacuation lifted as water levels go down at Virginia dam

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 4:28 pm 08/04/2018 04:28pm
4 Shares
Workers from the City of Lynchburg and Wiley Wilson inspect College Lake Dam on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. Around 130 residents downstream of College Lake were evacuated the night before after a deluge on rain hit the area causing a fear of the dam failing. (AP Photo/Jill Nance)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — An evacuation order that covered about 150 homes in a Virginia city has been lifted after workers opened a sluice at a nearby dam to reduce water levels.

Officials in Lynchburg lifted the evacuation order Saturday afternoon. It had been in place since Thursday.

Earlier Saturday, water resources workers opened a sluice at College Lake Dam to lower reservoir levels so officials can make repairs to the dam.

The dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000.

City officials said Friday that the dam is stable despite the damage it sustained.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News lynchburg National News Virginia water dam
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500