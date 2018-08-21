202
Richmond officer who shot man identified as 4-year veteran

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 3:34 pm 08/21/2018 03:34pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say the Richmond police officer who shot and wounded a man over the weekend is a four-year veteran of the department.

The officer, Gregory Helfrecht, has been placed on administrative leave while the Henrico County Police Department investigates Saturday night’s shooting. The Richmond Police Department on Tuesday identified Helfrecht as the officer involved in the shooting.

Authorities said the man exited a car and ran away from the officer, who caught up to him and shot him after an altercation.

Police said detectives recovered a handgun at the scene.

The wounded man remained hospitalized as of Sunday. No officers were injured in the incident.

Topics:
crime Gregory Helfrecht henrico county Local News
