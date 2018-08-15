202
Revolutionary War monument in Va. has significant lightning damage

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 12:36 am 08/15/2018 12:36am
YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Officials say a monument erected in 1881 marking the Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown has sustained significant damage from lightning strikes and may need repairs.

The Daily Press reports the National Park Service is in talks with a preservation group about repairing or replacing the figure called “Liberty” that tops Yorktown’s Victory Monument.

Superintendent Kym Hall with the Colonial National Historical Park says a damaged hand was removed from the figure about a year and a half ago. But Hall says it appears there is more damage than originally thought.

Hall says a maintenance expert will determine the best way to proceed with fixing “Liberty.”

Topics:
Local News Virginia Yorktown's Victory Monument
