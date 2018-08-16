Prince William’s Innovation Park nabs another corporate headquarters

Medical billing service Medliminal LLC is moving its corporate headquarters, but it's not going far.

The company is shifting from 9720 Capital Court in Manassas to Prince William County’s Innovation Park in a $2.4 million move expected to eventually bring in up to 70 new jobs.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved an agreement between Medliminal and the Industrial Development Authority of Prince William County to provide a $100,000 economic development grant as an incentive to keep the company close.

Medliminal’s new space totals 17,400 square feet, adding on to other locations in California, Virginia and the District, at 1010 Wisconsin Ave. NW. County officials touted the addition of more highly paid jobs — Medliminal’s average salary stands at $74,000.

Founded in 1994, Medliminal helps contain medical costs for its clients, mostly insurance companies, physician groups, employers, unions and even law firms. They help negotiate down medical bills or find errors…