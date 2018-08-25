202
Police: 5 injured by gunfire during armed robbery of Richmond business

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 10:39 am 08/25/2018 10:39am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say six people are injured after robbers entered a Richmond bar and grill and shots were fired.

The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that officers were alerted to the robbery in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives say two armed individuals entered the Liquid Cafe with their faces covered, announced a robbery, and shots were fired.

Police say five people were injured by gunfire and the sixth was hurt “by other means.” All were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation. It comes just days after another shooting in the same area left three people injured.

Topics:
Latest News Local News richmond richmond police department robbery Shockoe Bottom Virginia
