Northern Virginia Chamber names new CEO

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has hired longtime association executive Julie Coons as CEO and president.

Coons, who will take over Sept. 10, steps into the slot vacated by Jim Corcoran in early April. The chamber is the third-largest business organization in Greater Washington, reporting $3.12 million in revenue in 2017. It had 671 members as of June, up from 650 the year prior.

The newly named CEO most recently was chief operating officer at Arlington-based Council of Better Business Bureaus, an umbrella organization of national programs and charitable organizations with nearly $31 million in annual revenue. Coons,…