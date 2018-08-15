202
Home » Virginia » Northern Virginia Chamber names…

Northern Virginia Chamber names new CEO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 15, 2018 2:00 pm 08/15/2018 02:00pm
Share

Key story highlights:

Julie Coons, former chief operating officer at the Council of Better Business Bureaus, will be the new CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
She previously worked at the Electronic Retailing Association and the Maryland Tech Council.
She replaces the chamber’s former chief, Jim Corcoran, who left abruptly earlier this year.

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has hired longtime association executive Julie Coons as CEO and president.

Coons, who will take over Sept. 10, steps into the slot vacated by Jim Corcoran in early April. The chamber is the third-largest business organization in Greater Washington, reporting $3.12 million in revenue in 2017. It had 671 members as of June, up from 650 the year prior.

The newly named CEO most recently was chief operating officer at Arlington-based Council of Better Business Bureaus, an umbrella organization of national programs and charitable organizations with nearly $31 million in annual revenue. Coons,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500