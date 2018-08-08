202
Home » Virginia » Newspaper sues ex-reporter over…

Newspaper sues ex-reporter over control of Twitter account

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 4:22 pm 08/08/2018 04:22pm
Share

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The owner of a Virginia newspaper is suing a former reporter for refusing to give up control of a Twitter account the paper says it owns.

BH Media Group Inc., the parent company of The Roanoke Times, filed a lawsuit Monday alleging Virginia Tech football beat reporter Andy Bitter has misappropriated trade secrets by using the account at his new job at The Athletic website.

Another reporter started the account and the paper gave it to Bitter in 2011. He uses the handle @AndyBitterVT and has about 27,500 followers.

The lawsuit alleges Bitter was issued an employee handbook that makes it clear social media accounts “and communications on those accounts” are BH Media’s property.

Bitter and a BH Media attorney declined to comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
andy bitter Local News NCAA Football Other Sports News Social Media News Sports Tech News twitter Virginia virginia tech Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500