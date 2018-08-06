202
Home » Virginia » New digging method will…

New digging method will expand Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 9:10 am 08/06/2018 09:10am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Some of the world’s most sophisticated tunnel technology will be used to expand the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The Daily Press reported Thursday that contractors will use a massive machine to dig through the soil under Hampton Roads Harbor.

The digging will be a change from the previous method used to build or expand bridge tunnels in coastal Virginia. That method involved submersing prefabricated pieces of tunnel into a trench.

Contractors will add a new bridge-tunnel parallel to the existing ones that carry Interstate 64 from Norfolk to Hampton.

The project will accommodate more traffic and will cost $3 billion-plus. The state expects to choose a contractor for the project early next year.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Transportation News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500