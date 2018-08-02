New Charlottesville city attorney appointed

John Blair, currently the deputy county attorney for surrounding Albemarle County, will step into the job.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville has a new city attorney.

The Daily Progress reports 40-year-old John Blair, currently the deputy county attorney for surrounding Albemarle County, will step into the job.

Blair has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. He will start Aug. 15 and take over several lawsuits, including one over the city’s attempt to remove two Confederate monuments.

Blair will replace Craig Brown, who departed in January. Deputy city attorney Lisa Robinson has been filling in since then.

Interim Charlottesville City Manager Mike Murphy made the appointment during his first day on the job.

