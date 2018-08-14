202
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen in Virginia

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 8:12 pm 08/14/2018 08:12pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Virginia.

News outlets report 20-year-old Naquan M. Alexander is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the Monday shooting in Norfolk.

Local news outlets say police found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night near Norfolk State University. Police say the teen was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have not released the teen’s identity.

It’s unclear if Alexander has a lawyer.

Topics:
crime Local News Naquan M. Alexander Virginia
