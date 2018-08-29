202
Man charged in ’06 slaying enters not guilty plea

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 4:30 pm 08/29/2018 04:30pm
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A Virginia man arrested earlier this month says he is innocent in the slaying of an Alabama woman who’s been missing for 12 years.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Derrill Richard Ennis entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday in the death of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski.

He’s charged with capital murder, but Lee County prosecutors haven’t said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Slesinski’s mother reported her missing on June 13, 2006, and her burned-out car was found the next day. Police say Ennis knew Slesinski and became a person of interest but left Auburn after being questioned by police.

Ennis was arrested earlier this month in Pilot, Virginia, where court documents indicate he was living.

Authorities won’t say if they’ve located Slesinski’s remains.

