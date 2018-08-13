202
Maine resident arrested, allegedly spat in someone’s face

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 12:07 pm 08/13/2018 12:07pm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Maine resident has been accused of spitting in the face of another protester during weekend demonstrations in Charlottesville.

Portland resident Chloe Lubin was arrested with three other people demonstrating in memory of Heather Heyer, who was killed one year ago during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. The 29-year-old has been charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon — all misdemeanor charges.

Lubin was released on an unsecured bond.

The arrest took place Sunday afternoon and no other details were provided. It wasn’t immediately known if Lubin had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
