Low-fare Primera launches Dulles-London route, adds Brussels

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 1:03 pm 08/23/2018 01:03pm
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — A low-fare trans-Atlantic carrier is celebrating the launch of flights between Dulles International Airport and London by announcing service to Brussels starting next year.

Dignitaries including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam were on hand Thursday morning at Dulles to mark the launch of service by Latvian-based Primera Air to Stansted Airport in London.

Dulles sits about 25 miles (40 km) outside Washington, D.C.

The carrier has one-way fares to London as low as $149.

Primera also announced it will add a second route at Dulles beginning in June 2019 connecting Dulles to Brussels. One way fares to Brussels will be as low as $199.

Service to London will run five days a week, while Brussels will be three days a week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Local News Virginia
